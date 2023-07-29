Left Menu

"DMK files part 1 revealed loot close to Rs 1.34 lakh cr": BJP TN President K Annamalai

"We have released DMK Files Part 1, close to Rs 1,30,000 crores of loot, against Udhayanidhi Stalin and MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan. As a sitting Finance Minister PTR(Palanivel Thiaga Rajan) gave a certificate that this family amazed Rs 30,000 crores which former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi couldn't amaze. They removed the finance minister and gave him another portfolio," K Annamalai said in Rameswaram while talking to ANI. 

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:07 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reiterating his corruption allegation against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family members, BJP state President K Annamalai on Saturday claimed that Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was removed from the finance minister portfolio after he gave a "certificate" that Stalin's family amassed Rs 30,000 crores illegaly. "We have released DMK Files Part 1, close to Rs 1,30,000 crores of loot, against Udhayanidhi Stalin and MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan. As a sitting Finance Minister PTR(Palanivel Thiaga Rajan) gave a certificate that this family amazed Rs 30,000 crores which former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi couldn't amaze. They removed the finance minister and gave him another portfolio," K Annamalai said in Rameswaram while talking to ANI.

In April, IPS officer-turned-politician Annamalai made public an alleged corruption dossier on DMK officials, including CM Stalin, under the moniker "DMK Files 1." He had promised that more of these files will be published. "Udhayanidhi Stalin is a 24 carat corruption. If Udhayanidhi Stalin and MK Stalin are denying what I said about their corruption, then please book FIR against me for releasing an audio. I will release an unedited complete audio to you. Then we will see," said Annamalai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged DMK as the most corrupt party adding that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin did not ask for Senthil Balaji's resignation because he's afraid that Balaji will reveal his secrets. Reacting to this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to Tamil Nadu because parliamentary elections are near and not to launch any government schemes.

Stalin said at a DMK event here that Amit Shah has come to the state to flag off a "Pava (sin) Yathra". The comment was in reference to the "En Mann En Makkal Yatra" of state BJP president K Annamalai, which was flagged off by Amit Shah on Friday. (ANI)

