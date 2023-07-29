Bandi Sanjay’s appointment as national general secretary would benefit party at national, state levels: BJP’s NV Subhash

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday expressed his happiness at former Telangana's BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar being appointed as national general secretary and stated that it would benefit the party both at national and state levels. Earlier in the day, BJP released a list of its central office bearers in which Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agarwal were appointed the party's national general secretaries.

The move comes as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in several states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. "We would like to thank the national leadership for appointing Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the National General Secretary. This is definitely a feather in the cap. We are all excited especially the youth who have been a little bit upset with the change of leadership earlier," said Subhash while speaking to ANI.

Launching an attack on the ruling KCR government Subhash claimed that the people of the state have decided to remove the KCR government. "I hope that experience of Bandi Sanjay would definitely benefit the party at national and state level and party would form next government in Telangana after five months as people have determined to dethrone corrupt family rule of KCR government," said Subhash.

Congratulating Sanjay on being appointed as National General Secretary Subhash further said, "Bandi Sanjay has worked relentlessly to strength the party in Telangana and successfully created awareness among the people by highlighting misdeeds and corrupt practices of BRS government led by KCR." "Sanjay also exposed KCR government for its inept handling of state affairs including its financial situation and created an atmosphere in favour of BJP during his famous Praja Sangrama Padyatra across the state," Subhash added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)