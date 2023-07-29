Left Menu

Process of capturing biometric details of 'illegal' Myanmar immigrants begins in Manipur

"On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," the release said.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all "illegal" Myanmar immigrants in the State from Saturday on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said. "On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," the release said.

The release said that a team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants in Imphal East District today. "A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of State Government Officers in this campaign, assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners' Detention Centre, Sajiwa, Imphal East District today," it said.

"The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The same is targeted for completion by September 2023," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

