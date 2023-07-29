UP Govt gears up for Independence Day, lines up array of events under ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ program

With an aim to inspire the youth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will organize various events at the Panchayat and local body level on the occasion of Independence Day under the 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' program, said an official statement from the UP Government on Saturday. The program will include paying tributes to the brave warriors born in the soil of Uttar Pradesh, honouring the families of martyrs, and acquainting the youth with their heroic saga.

Furthermore, 75 saplings will be planted as part of the Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 in all village panchayats to develop an Amrit Vatika on the same day, added the official statement. As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebration of Independence, the Yogi government is gearing up to make the event truly unique and unforgettable.

On July 22, the government made history by planting more than 30 crore trees as per the set target to plant over 35 crore trees on July 22 and August 15 collectively. Under the Vasudha Vandana initiative, the Yogi government will mark the spots in all 57,702 village panchayats for planting 75 indigenous saplings each to develop an Amrit Vatika on August 15.

Soil collected from all parts of the country and the state will be used to develop the Amrit Vatika, said the official statement. On August 15, the Yogi government will also honour the families of freedom fighters as well as martyrs of the Army, the Air Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the State Police.

Following the unfurling the national flag, the national anthem will be presented by police, PAC and school bands, along with other local bands. The objective is to familiarize the present and future generations with the heroic tales of soldiers, both at the local and national levels, mentioned the statement from the state government.

Additionally, there is a plan to prepare clay pots (maati kalash) in all 57,702 village panchayats and 493 nagar panchayats on the same day. Cultural programs with patriotic themes by local artists will also be organized on Independence Day. At the panchayat and local body levels, the Village Development Officer, Panchayat Secretary, Lekhpal, and Sanitation Inspector appointed by Block Development Officer and Administrative Officer will coordinate to ensure the smooth organization of the program, as mentioned in the offical statement.

The presence of the Gram Pradhan, village-level employees, and Kotedar is mandatory in the program. All members of the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sabha have also been asked to attend the program. The government also intends to have the presence of freedom fighters' dependents, relatives of police martyrs, and military martyrs' families, and other distinguished individuals in the programs to be held on Independence Day.

The program will also involve the cooperation of various social groups, including Self-Help Groups, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Swachhagrahis, Gram Sevak, Rojgar Sevak, Jiledar, Tubewell Operator, etc., read the UP government statement. (ANI)

