Should create deterrents against poaching: Assam Governor on Global Tiger Day

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Saturday said that Global Tiger Day is an occasion to take action for the protection of tigers and discourage deforestation as forests are the tiger's natural habitat. Speaking on the occasion of celebrations of Global Tiger Day in Manas National Park in Baksa, the Assam Governor said, "Our resolve should feature creating a deterrent against poaching, as it is the main reason behind decline in tigers. On this special day, I appeal to all people to work together for the protection of tigers. We need to find new ways to preserve tiger habitats and improve the lives of tigers. Together we all should actively contribute towards the conservation of tigers". The Governor further said that human activities have posed a serious threat to the existence of tigers. Deforestation, urbanization and human encroachment have forced tigers to live in smaller and fragmented areas. Therefore, the Governor said, it should be everybody's duty to protect the tigers because it maintains the balance of nature.

Kataria also said, "On the occasion of Global Tiger Day, we should re-affirm our commitment towards protecting our prized tigers. In the year 2010, it was decided in Saint Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be achieved by 2022. We in India have shown phenomenal growth in tiger population. The speed and dedication with which various stakeholders are working to achieve the target is praiseworthy. This is one of the finest examples of achievement through resolve." The Governor also attributed achievement of this target to Project Tiger. He said that the project was carried forward with sensitivity and using modern technology and as a result tiger population in the country as well as in the state has increased considerably.

He said that around three-fourths of the world's population of tiger is found in India. Governor Kataria said that tiger is a symbol of faith not just in India but in many other countries. He said that human empowerment is incomplete without a better environment. Therefore, the way ahead rests on collective responsibility, the Governor added.

Kataria said that the need of the hour is to take a broad-based and holistic view at environmental conservation. Efforts have to be taken smartly and sensitively for creation of a healthy balance of environmental sustainability and economic growth. The Governor said, "We have to go forward both economically and environmentally. We will have better train connectivity and also greater tree coverage. We will build more homes for our citizens and at the same time create quality habitats for animals. This balance will contribute to a strong and inclusive India".

The Governor said that the Manas National Park is to be developed as a model national park, offering top-notch facilities. Concerned officials should actively promote and raise awareness about Manas to make it more popular. Both the government and the people should work together to increase tourist flow into the park. He also asked the authorities should grow more banana plants for elephants so that wild habitats remain in Manas itself and not in public places. The Governor on the occasion also released Annual Wildlife Monitoring Result, Manas Tiger Atlas.

He also handed over vehicles to park authorities, inaugurated anti-poaching camps and residential quarters, a conference hall and Manas Heritage Centre and Beki River View. It may be noted that at present Manas National Park has 57 numbers of tigers.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, who was also present on the occasion, gave a brief over view of the efforts of the government in creating a conducive climate for wildlife in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)