Left Menu

Delhi LG visits Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van to take stock of restoration works

Delhi LG VK Saxena today visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Sanjay Van and took stock of the restoration works being undertaken at these sites by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in cooperation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:06 IST
Delhi LG visits Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van to take stock of restoration works
Delhi LG at Mehrauli Archaeological Park (Photo/Twitter@LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG VK Saxena today visited the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Sanjay Van to take stock of the restoration works being undertaken at these sites by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in cooperation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Work at these two locations had started after Saxena visited them after assuming charge as LG last year.

It was his 4th visit today to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, where, restoration works of the Tomb of Sultan Ghiyasuddin Balban, Metcalfe's Lodge (Dil Khusha – Mohammad Quli Khan's Tomb), Jamali-Kamali Mosque and Rajaon ki Baoli, have been underway after the LG visited the site twice in February this year, followed by a review visit in June last. While works on the other projects at the locations were in different stages of execution, Rajaon ki Baoli which was filled up to its arches with silt and garbage, before works commenced in February this year, has been restored into a vibrant water body in record time.

Similarly, works of restoring the Metcalfe Lodge – Dil Khusha were also nearing completion and soon an eco-friendly Restaurant (by end of August) will be operationalized in its vicinity. The place is expected to come up a unique and major attraction at this historically iconic site. Saxena also visited King Prithviraj Chauhan's Qila Rai Pithora and expressed grave disappointment at its decrepit state due to neglect by the authorities.

He instructed the DDA and ASI to immediately take up works for the restoration of this historical monument and asked for cleaning operations to be started and restoration designs to be put to him within the coming week. Saxena also directed DDA and ASI to work in coordination. During his visit to Sanjay Van, the LG also oversaw the ongoing restoration of the 11th Century Anang Tal Baoli, which had started in July last year, post his visit in June third week in 2022.

The LG also directed officials to speedily restore the hitherto unexplored heritage site, which also houses a plethora of flora and fauna. He said that the complex could serve as a perfect showcase for visitors to the National Capital of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023