Union Minister Anurag Thakur prays for 'speedy recovery' of Ex-WB CM Bhattacharjee

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He has contributed a lot to West Bengal for a long time, may God give him a long life," Union Minister Thakur said.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:21 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, admitted to a hospital in Kolkata due to respiratory infection, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday wished for his speedy recovery. "I pray for the speedy recovery of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He has contributed a lot to West Bengal for a long time, may God give him a long life," Union Minister Thakur said while praying for his good health and recovery.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure, an official notification of the Woodland Hospital said. Earlier in the day, the family members of the former West Bengal CM arrived at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata to meet the leader after he was admitted to the hospital.

The Woodland Hospital in its notification said that the leader has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management. "Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital added.

The hospital further informed that a team of multidisciplinary doctors comprising experts in medicine, critical care, cardiology, etc., are closely monitoring Bhattacharjee's progress. Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. At present, Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2012 onwards. (ANI)

