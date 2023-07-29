26 PMK workers arrested for clashing with police in TN's Cuddalore during protest 

Twenty-six people have been arrested so far in connection with the clash of Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) workers with police personnel in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, said the police. They were produced before the court, which sent them for judicial custody.

Two teen were sent to Observation house as per law, the police added. The clashed occurred when PMK activists staged a protest against land acquisition for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Friday. During the protest PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss was arrested.

"PMK workers on Friday held protest by doing Road Rakho, Burning tires on the road and Vandalised public properties. Regarding these 21 cases have been registered. Meanwhile Anbumani Ramadoss announced that they were going to siege NLC for which Police denied permission. Still PMK tried to enter NLC on July 28 where Police stopped them results PMK attacked Police with stones and water bottles," Police said on Saturday. Police used water canons and tear gases to control the violence. Later including Anbumani, 197 PMK members were arrested and kept in Mahal then released by evening. 93 cases have been booked in connection with this, said police.

Earlier, PMK had announced that they would stage a protest near the Neyveli Corporation arch gate. Land acquisition for NLC mining expansion is underway in the villages of Valayamadevi village near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore districtDuring the past two days, villagers demanded that crops should not be destroyed, but the corporation began their work.

Thousands of PMK cadres participated in the protest and raised slogans against NLC.(ANI)

