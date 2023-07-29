Left Menu

26 PMK workers arrested for clashing with police in TN's Cuddalore during protest 

Twenty-six people have been arrested so far in connection with the clash of Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) workers with police personnel in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:25 IST
26 PMK workers arrested for clashing with police in TN's Cuddalore during protest 
Visual from the spot where PMK workers clashed with police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six people have been arrested so far in connection with the clash of Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) workers with police personnel in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, said the police. They were produced before the court, which sent them for judicial custody.

Two teen were sent to Observation house as per law, the police added. The clashed occurred when PMK activists staged a protest against land acquisition for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Friday. During the protest PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss was arrested.

"PMK workers on Friday held protest by doing Road Rakho, Burning tires on the road and Vandalised public properties. Regarding these 21 cases have been registered. Meanwhile Anbumani Ramadoss announced that they were going to siege NLC for which Police denied permission. Still PMK tried to enter NLC on July 28 where Police stopped them results PMK attacked Police with stones and water bottles," Police said on Saturday. Police used water canons and tear gases to control the violence. Later including Anbumani, 197 PMK members were arrested and kept in Mahal then released by evening. 93 cases have been booked in connection with this, said police.

Earlier, PMK had announced that they would stage a protest near the Neyveli Corporation arch gate. Land acquisition for NLC mining expansion is underway in the villages of Valayamadevi village near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore districtDuring the past two days, villagers demanded that crops should not be destroyed, but the corporation began their work.

Thousands of PMK cadres participated in the protest and raised slogans against NLC.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says ...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023