Himachal Congress legislator urges state govt to withdraw TCP Act imposed on tribal people of Lahaul-Spiti

The Congress legislator and the President of the Tribal Department of HP Congress State Committee, Ravi Thakur demanded that the state government withdraw "the imposition on the tribal region of Himachal Pradesh done during the previous BJP government." Addressing the media in Shimla, Ravi Thakur said, "During the former BJP government, Town and Country Planning (TCP) rules were implemented in six panchayats of the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti, but the local public are against it."

He said that the public is not satisfied with these rules and he also met with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in this regard and demanded to review TCP in Lahaul-Spiti. "The Chief Minister has said that the preference will be to the opinion of the people of Lahaul-Spiti regarding this matter," Thakur said.

Ravi Thakur said that these 6 panchayats of district Lahaul Spiti were brought under the purview of TCP during the BJP rule but the work of taking measurements in these panchayats was not done properly. He demanded the state government to investigate this and raised the demand to review the decision again.

Ravi Thakur told that the circumstances of Lahaul Spiti are that of divorce, in such a situation, the rules of TCP do not fit there. He said that the people of the area are definitely in favour of making a master plan for these panchayats, but the rules of TCP should not be implemented. (ANI)

