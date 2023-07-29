Left Menu

Goa: Bihar man arrested for making hoax bomb call in 'inabriated condition'

45 pm, the police received a call, in which the caller claimed that a “bomb blast may occur at the airport”, however, any specific location of the airport was not mentioned.

Goa: Bihar man arrested for making hoax bomb call in 'inabriated condition'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for making a hoax call about a bomb threat at the Goa airport, the police said on Saturday. "The accused caller has been arrested who confessed to making a 'hoax call' in inebriated condition," they said.

According to officials, at around 4:45 pm, the police received a call, in which the caller claimed that a "bomb blast may occur at the airport", however, any specific location of the airport was not mentioned. Upon receiving the call, Goa Police along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) made all the security measures at both airports — Dabolim Airport, and Manohar International Airport.

A team from Mopa police station headed by Police Inspector Ninad started probing the matter and traced the caller as Kundan Kumar (22). He was identified as a native of Bihar who was working as a helper in Manohar international airport.

"During police interrogation, he confessed that making a hoax call," the police said. "He was also found in an inebriated condition and he has been arrested," the police added.

His medical examination was done and FIR 20/23 was registered under sections 505(1)(b), 506(ii) and 507 registered in Mopa Police Station against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

