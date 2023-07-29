Left Menu

Tripura Police reacts to Assam CM’s concerns about Rohingya infiltration

Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks regarding Rohingya infiltration, Tripura Police on Saturday said that it is ‘strongly determined” to take action against illegal migration.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks regarding Rohingya infiltration, Tripura Police on Saturday said that it is 'strongly determined" to take action against illegal migration. Assam CM had raised concerns over a network of brokers who bring Rohingya into Assam through Tripura.

"Tripura Police is strongly determined to take action against illegal migration, including Rohingya, in coordination with other agencies. This year, till June, a total of 354 illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and border touts/facilitators, have been arrested by Tripura Police," the Tripura Police said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, CM Sarma said that anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a "threat to our sovereignty".

"Rohingya infiltration is alarming. There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and from there to Assam and the rest of the country. Our Police are in Tripura now working with the State government to take action against them," he said during a press conference. "Anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a threat to our sovereignty," he added.

"They are using Assam as a travel road and it is a threat to the country...if a foreign national comes without a passport and visa, it is a threat to our sovereignty...anybody who has entered the country illegally whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim, is illegal and we cannot promote illegality," he further said. The Chief Minister further said that by 2026, Assam Police will become one of the top 10 Police Forces due to its sustained reforms. (ANI)

