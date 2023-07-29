Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav hands over two black panthers to Patna Zoo on International Tiger Day

On International Tiger Day today Bihar environment minister Tej Partap Yadav went to Patna Zoo and handed over two black panthers brought from the Assam State Zoo. Yadav, who arrived at the Patna zoo on a cycle, also inaugurated the renovated zoo canteen and made it available to the general public. He also interacted with a large number of school students who reached Patna Zoo dressed up like a tiger and were excited about their visit.

Yadav told reporters that in order to save the environment he has instructed officials of his department to come to office on a cycle once a week. "We should keep cycling, stay fit and keep the city pollution free and save the environment. Today people, especially children are very excited with the coming of the new black panther in the zoo," said Yadav.

On the other hand, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Saturday said that Global Tiger Day is an occasion to take action for the protection of tigers and discourage deforestation as forests are the tiger's natural habitat. Speaking on the occasion of celebrations of Global Tiger Day in Manas National Park in Baksa, the Assam Governor said, "Our resolve should feature creating a deterrent against poaching, as it is the main reason behind decline in tigers. On this special day, I appeal to all people to work together for the protection of tigers. We need to find new ways to preserve tiger habitats and improve the lives of tigers. Together we all should actively contribute towards the conservation of tigers".

The Governor further said that human activities have posed a serious threat to the existence of tigers. Deforestation, urbanization and human encroachment have forced tigers to live in smaller and fragmented areas. Therefore, the Governor said, it should be everybody's duty to protect the tigers because it maintains the balance of nature. (ANI)

