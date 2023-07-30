Left Menu

Putin: Russian companies will get more profit thanks to withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 02:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 02:10 IST
Russian companies will get more profit thanks to Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as grain prices have risen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Russia will share the profit with the poorest countries thanks to free delivery of its grain, he added.

