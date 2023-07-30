Putin: Russian companies will get more profit thanks to withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 02:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 02:10 IST
Russian companies will get more profit thanks to Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as grain prices have risen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Russia will share the profit with the poorest countries thanks to free delivery of its grain, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Black Sea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops, general notes advances in south
Russian antiwar activist allowed into Serbia after spending more than a day at the Belgrade airport
Russia investigating if this week's N.Korean test missile crashed in its waters - state media
Russia's FSB thwarts attempts to kill two prominent journalists - Ifax
World News Roundup: China's Wang Yi urges EU to 'clarify' its position on partnership; Russia investigating if this week's N.Korean test missile crashed in its waters - state media and more