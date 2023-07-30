Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF rescues 88 head of cattle on international border in East Khasi Hills

Acting on a tip-off, vigilant troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya confiscated 58 buffaloes brutally crammed into two trucks from Ichamati- Shella road, East Khasi Hills on Saturday, BSF Meghalaya stated. 

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Meghalaya rescued 88 cattle allegedly being smuggled into Bangladesh from the international border in the East Khasi Hills district of the state. Acting on a tip-off, vigilant troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya confiscated 58 buffaloes brutally crammed into two trucks from Ichamati- Shella road, East Khasi Hills on Saturday, BSF Meghalaya stated.

"These buffaloes were being taken to the international border for smuggling to Bangladesh," BSF Meghalaya further said. The seized cattle and vehicles have been handed over to the concerned Police station for further legal action.

"In a different operation troops of 193 BSF battalion conducted a special ambush and rescued 30 cattle on the international border of East Khasi Hills while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh. The seized cattle were handed over to Danger police station for further legal action," BSF Meghalaya further said. Enhanced vigilance by BSF on international border has led to the seizure of more than 2000 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya since January 2023.

Around 24 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in 'cattle smuggling' after 51 cattle heads were seized from their possession in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along India-Bangladesh border, officials said on Friday. Additional Superintendent of Police, Faruk Ahmed said that based on secret information, police and BSF teams jointly launched an operation in the riverine areas along the international border and seized the cattle heads.

"We cordoned the entire area and seized 51 cattle heads including two cows and 49 buffaloes from the area and arrested 24 persons who were involved in cattle smuggling. It is one of the biggest successful operations," ASP Faruk Ahmed said. (ANI)

