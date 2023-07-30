Left Menu

People and not bulldozers have the last word: CPI(M)

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2023 09:03 IST
People and not bulldozers have the last word: CPI(M)
Alleging that bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim said it is the people who have the last word.

Claiming that the bulldozer system was brought in at Turkman Gate in Delhi during the Emergency in 1976 when several houses and structures were demolished there, he said people had then fought to reestablish democracy in the country.

''Bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history,'' he said on Saturday.

Stating that it is the people who have the last word and not bulldozers, he said ''If bulldozers are to be used everywhere, why not in Manipur, but I don't want that to happen there.'' Salim said after a lot of protests in Parliament, the opposition has been able to get the government to accept a no-confidence motion.

''The motion will facilitate discussion on attempts by this government to destroy the constitutional set-up and the idea of India, from Manipur to Jammu and Kashmir, from Kerala to UP,'' he said.

The CPI(M) leader said jobs for the unemployed, food distribution under PDS, support price to farmers for their produce and workers' rights are the issues which have to be brought to the forefront from the back burner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

