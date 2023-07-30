"Implement e-office effectively, avoid keeping files pending": UP CM instructs officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Secretariat Administration Department on Saturday and issued necessary guidelines in the larger public interest, a press release said. According to the press note, the CM said with the aim of ensuring easy availability of government services to the general public and transparency in the functioning of governance, services have been simplified with initiatives like Jansunwai Portal-IGRS, Chief Minister's Relief Fund Portal, e-Cabinet, e-Office and Protocol Portal.

"Clean, safe and efficient administration in the Secretariat and disposal of complaints in a transparent, timely and fair manner inspire other departments of the state to make better efforts. With this great responsibility, efforts should be made to make the Secretariat system ideal," the statement quoting the CM said. The CM further added that in view of the ease of work and the ease of the system, we should consider the reorganization of the departments. "Presently, the Secretariat Administration is managing 93 departments. Departments having similar natures need to be integrated. This will not only make the work easier but also make better use of the talent of the personnel, "CM Yogi said, as per the statement.

CM Yogi further said that a Help Desk should be set up in the secretariat buildings for the common man to get information regarding his case, to give any complaint letter or for any other kind of assistance, adding, "This Help Desk should be outside the main premises so that there is no inconvenience in the movement of the common man". The statement added that CM Yogi instructed that the E-office system should be implemented effectively in the Secretariat. "Disposal of files should be within the time limit. Ensure that every employee attends the office on time and leaves the office only after the stipulated time," the CM said.

"There should be no delay in appointment to the vacant posts of Secretariat Service. Send requisition without delay for appointment to vacant posts. Promotion is an essential part of government service. Every employee must get their benefits at the appointed time. Promotion should not be kept pending unnecessarily. Follow the transfer policy with complete transparency," CM instructed the officials present at the review meeting. The CM further instructed officials to organize capacity-building programs at regular intervals to better utilize the potential of the personnel with the changing times. "Training will enhance the skills of personnel and improve performance," CM said.

CM Yogi further directed the officials that there should be concrete arrangements for the security of the secretariat buildings. "In any case, ensure that not a single person enters the Secretariat premises without due permission. Full monitoring should be done through CCTV," the CM said. "There should be a clean environment in all the buildings of the Secretariat. The documents/office forms should be organized in the section. Employees should also be made aware of this regard. Be it the outer premises of the secretariat or the section and other offices, there should be cleanliness and orderliness everywhere," the CM said.

The Chief Minister further added that the outsourcing personnel deployed in various functions have done excellent work. "It should be ensured that all the personnel get their honorarium on time and in full. Under no circumstances should a single employee be exploited," he said. (ANI)

