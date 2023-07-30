Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man arrested for entering car into CM Shinde's convoy, later released on bail 

A man was arrested for entering a car into the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 27, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for entering a car into the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 27, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Gangu Razak.

"Bandra Police arrested a car driver, Gangu Razak and registered a case against him under sections 188, 279 and 336 of IPC, for entering a car into Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy on July 27," police said. The police said that the driver of the car has got bail from the court.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

