IT professional, friend drown as car plunges into Nira-Deoghar dam’s backwaters in Pune

Two persons including a 30-year-old woman drowned, while another was injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into the backwaters of Nira-Deoghar dam in Maharashtra's Pune, the police said on Sunday. One more person, who was in the car, is still missing, they added.

The deceased were identified as Akshay Dhade (27) and his female friend, Harshpreet Bamba (30). According to officials, the incident took place near Varvand village at around 8.30 am on Saturday.

There were four people including a woman who were travelling in the car at the time when the incident took place. "An IT professional identified as Akshay Dhade (27) and his female friend, Harshpreet Baba (30) killed in the incident. Dhade's other friend, identified as Swapnil Shinde could not be traced," the police said.

"One more person who was in the car, identified as Sanket Joshi, however, managed to survive the incident and suffered minor injuries," police added. The injured has been shifted to a hospital, and a search to trace the missing person was on.

The police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)