Delhi Police Inspector dies after car gets hit by truck

The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem and Inspector Jagbir Singh was standing outside when his car was hit by the truck, said the Delhi Police. 

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 11:00 IST
Delhi Police Inspector dies after car gets hit by truck
Visual from the incident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police inspector died after his car was hit by a truck from behind on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, presently posted in the Security Unit.

The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem and Inspector Jagbir Singh was standing outside when his car was hit by the truck, said the Delhi Police. According to Delhi Police, the truck driver responsible for the collision fled the scene, abandoning the truck.

The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the driver, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

