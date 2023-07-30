Fire breaks out at hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

A huge fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ahmedabad Police Kanan Desai said that the police officials reached the spot of the incident after they received information about the fire at a hospital in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug area.

The DCP stated, "Fire broke out at the Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug area. The fire had started in the basement of the hospital. A police team reached the spot of the incident shortly after receiving the information. Around 100 patients in the hospital have been shifted, and now the hospital staff will be moved out of the hospital. People residing in residential areas around the hospital will also be moved by the police team for safety measures." DCP Kanan Desai further added that a team of Police officials, Fire Department officials, Municipal Corporation, and Traffic Police, along with the MLA and the local leaders are working towards the safety of the general public inside and around the hospital.

Ahmedabad Chief Fire and Emergency Officer Jayesh Khadiya said that the information about the fire incident at a hospital in the district's Shahibaug area was received in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Official also said that initially 5 fire tenders were sent to the place of the incident and shortly after which twenty-twenty-five tenders also reached the spot.

He also stated that the fire had started in the second basement of the hospital building due to some reason. "We received information about the fire incident at around 4:30 in the morning today. We sent five fire tenders to the hospital initially. The fire had started in the second basement of the hospital," said Fire Official Jayesh Khadiya.

The official added that there were no reports of casualties or injuries. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

