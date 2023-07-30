Putin says Russian Navy to receive 30 new ships this year
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy would receive 30 new ships this year.
Putin was speaking at a ceremony in St Petersburg to mark Russia's annual Navy Day after reviewing a parade of warships on the River Neva.
