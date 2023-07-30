Massive fire at plastic product manufacturing unit in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

A massive fire broke out at a plastic product manufacturing unit here in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon, officials said. There was no loss of life or injuries reported in the blaze, they said.

On receiving information, fifteen fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire. "A fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Mallikpur area of South 24 Parganas. Efforts to control the fire are on," the official said.

"No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the fire. The exact cause behind the fire is not known yet," officials added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

