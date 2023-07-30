"Given instructions to Health Department, DIPR to run campaign regarding Dengue": Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj announced the launch of a comprehensive dengue awareness campaign following a spurt in vector-borne disease amid floods in the nation's capital region. Speaking to ANI, the minister revealed that he has issued crucial directives to the Health Department and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to spearhead the educational initiative.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj says, "We have given instructions to the Health Department and DIPR to run a campaign regarding Dengue in schools and among common people. Hospitals will be made ready for dengue cases. I also had a discussion with MCD Commissioner regarding the same today." "I will start the inspection from Monday in hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinic", said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, convened a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on July 28 as a result of an alarming increase in dengue cases following recent floods. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and officials from concerned departments attended the meeting.

By providing favourable breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, the destructive floods may have made things worse. The stagnant water and unclean environments are the best conditions for the mosquito population to grow and flourish. The devastation caused by the floods may have made things worse by fostering mosquitoes that spread disease. (ANI)

