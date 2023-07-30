Uttar Pradesh: Lawyer of slain gangster Atique Ahmed sent to 14-day judicial custody

A local court sent Vijay Mishra – lawyer of slain gangster Atique Ahmed – who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police from Lucknow on Saturday, to 14-day judicial custody today. According to the police, advocate Mishra was arrested for allegedly assisting Atique and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, in the murder of Umesh Pal.

"One of the accused of Umesh Pal's murder, Vijay Mishra, was arrested from Lucknow. After presenting him before the court, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Some significant pieces of evidence were collected which showed his involvement in the murder case," said Deepak Bhukar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj. On being asked about Atique's wife, Shaishta Parveen, DCP Bhukar said, "We have found some leads about Shaishta Parveen and Zainab (Ashraf's wife). An investigation is underway in this matter".

Further, he said that advocate Mishra is a history-sheeter. "Against advocate Vijay Mishra action has been taken under the Gangster Act in Prayagraj district. In addition, a case of extortion among others has also been registered against him at the Atsuraiya police station", said DCP Bhukar.

Notably, Atique Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on the night of April 15, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. The gangster siblings collapsed at the spot after being shot from point-blank range.

All three assailants were sent to judicial custody by the district court. They were charged under the IPC sections, 302, 307, 302, 120 B, 419, 420, 467 and 468.

Atique Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year. (ANI)

