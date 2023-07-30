Left Menu

KPCposts net profit of $8.5 bln in last fiscal year - CEO

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 18:51 IST
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation posted net profit of more than 2.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($8.48 billion) in the last fiscal year, the highest in 10 years, the KPC's CEO said on Sunday.

The chief executive said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the KPC also increased its oil production capacity by 200,000 bpd to 2.8 million bpd in the same period. ($1 = 0.3068 Kuwaiti dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

