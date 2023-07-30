Left Menu

Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on mechanical ventilation, remains critical but stable: Hospital

"Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, is on mechanical ventilation. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains critical but stable," the hospital said.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 20:15 IST
Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on mechanical ventilation, remains critical but stable: Hospital
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (79) who was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on Saturday with lower respiratory tract infection is currently on "mechanical ventilation," the hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said in a statement. "Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, is on mechanical ventilation. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains critical but stable," the hospital said.

"He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29, 2023 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure," it added. The hospital authorities said that a multidisciplinary medical team is monitoring his medical condition.

"A multidisciplinary medical team comprising Dr Kaushik Chakraborty (medicine), Dr Soutik Panda (critical care), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care), Dr Saroj Mandal (interventional cardiology), Dr Ankan Bandyopadhyay (internal medicine and pulmonology), Dr Dhruba Bhattacharya (internal medicine and critical care), Dr Asis Patra (anesthesiology), Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee (infectious diseases specialist), Dr Semanti Chakraborty (endocrinology), Dr Somnath Maity (general medicine) and Dr Saptarshi Basu (physician and medical superintendent, Woodlands) is closely monitoring his progress," the hospital said. Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wished for the speedy recovery of the former Chief Minister.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He has contributed a lot to West Bengal for a long time, may God give him a long life," Union Minister Thakur said while praying for his good health and recovery. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also visited former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital on Saturday.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023