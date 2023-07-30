Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu participates in Shobha Yatra as week-long Minjar fair concludes

Left Menu

The famous week-long international Minjar fair of Chamba concluded on Sunday with much gaiety, fanfare and traditional fervour with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading the concluding ceremony procession (Shobha Yatra) that started from Akhand Chandi Palace to Manjri Garden to immerse the Minjar (golden tassel) in the Ravi River in a traditional manner. 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participates in the procession of International Minjar festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The week-long international Minjar fair of Chamba concluded on Sunday with much gaiety, fanfare and traditional fervour with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading the concluding ceremony procession or Shobha Yatra from Akhand Chandi Palace to Manjri Garden to immerse the Minjar (golden tassel) in the Ravi River. Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the colourful Minjar procession of the deities accompanied by dancing troupes, traditionally attired locals, tourists, and traditional drum beaters, along with the band of police and Home Guards.

He offered the Minjar consisting of a coconut, coin and fruit tied in a piece of red cloth to the Ravi River. International Minjar festival is celebrated in the Chamba district to honour the victory of the King of Chamba over the ruler of Trigatra.

Earlier, the Chief Minister witnessed wrestling bouts at the historic Chaugan and distributed prizes to the winners of various events held on the occasion. Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, Kewal Singh Pathania, Neeraj Nayyar, Former Minister Asha Kumari and Thakur Singh Bharmouri, HPCC State Spokesperson Amit Bharmouri, Deputy Commissioner Chamba Apoorav Devgan and other prominent leaders of the district accompanied the Chief Minister during the procession. (ANI)

