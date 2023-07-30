BSF foils drug smuggling bids in Bengal, seizes 50 Phensedyl bottles; 33 kg Ganja

In three separate cases, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled drug smuggling attempts at the International Border of West Bengal, informed the BSF in a statement. The officials also seized 50 Phensedyl bottles and 33 kg Ganja which were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

"On July 29, in three separate cases, Alert BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier, while performing Operational duties at the International Border of West Bengal, foiled drugs smuggling attempts & seized 50 Phensedyl bottles & 33 kg Ganja, that were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh", the statement said. Earlier on July 24, the BSF personnel foiled a drug smuggling attempt and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area in the Samba sector of Jammu, the force said in a statement.

"BSF Jammu Troops foiled a Narco smuggling bid and neutralised a Pakistani smuggler," the BSF said in an official release. Further, according to the release, on the intervening night of July 24 and 25, alert BSF troopers neutralised a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area in Samba Sector.

During the initial search of the area, 4 packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approx 4 kgs) were found along with the body of the neutralised smuggler from across the border, the BSF stated further. (ANI)

