Left Menu

Punjab: Vigilance nabs Power Corp Junior Engineer for accepting bribe of Rs 70,000

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday nabbed a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Junior Engineer (JE) for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, said the officials.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 20:51 IST
Punjab: Vigilance nabs Power Corp Junior Engineer for accepting bribe of Rs 70,000
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday nabbed a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Junior Engineer (JE) for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, said the officials. According to the officials, the accused Junior Engineer identified as Jasmel Singh was posted at Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana district and has been arrested on the complaint of Surinder Singh resident of village Khurshedpur in Jagraon tehsil.

Disclosing the details here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said that Surinder Singh has lodged a complaint that the JE took a bribe of Rs 70,000 from him in lieu of installing a separate transformer for his house. The police have registered a complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.

"After investigation of the complaint, an FIR 09 dated 30-07-2023 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused JE Jasmel Singh at Police Station the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of VB, Ludhiana", the spokesperson added. Earlier on July 22, Ludhiana Range of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Tibba police station in the district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a woman to settle a complaint filed against her, officials said.

According to officials, the accused ASI was identified as Satnam Singh. Balbir Singh, the ASI's aide, was also arrested from his house at Mohalla Jagdishpura in connection to the case. The accused ASI had demanded Rs 1,40,000 and agreed to Rs 60,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023