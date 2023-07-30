People of MP are angry with BJP, they respect Kamal Nath: Cong leader Harish Rawat

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are angry with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but have respect for former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath. "BJP will only be able to gather around 70 seats or less than that (in Madhya Pradesh). The way former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's govt was removed, the sympathy lies with Congress. The people of the state are angry with BJP. The people have respect for Kamal Nath...", Rawat said.

Meanwhile, former CM Kamal Nath criticised the BJP government and said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accountable for the grim law and order situation in the state. The former MP Chief Minister took a direct hit at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-BJP-led government in the state and stated that Madhya Pradesh ranked high on crimes against women.

Speaking to the media in the Mahila Congress programme in Indore, the Congress leader said "The law and order situation in the state is very bad. Madhya Pradesh is popular for atrocities against women, it is number one in exploitation against women and the credit goes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Let BJP claim whatever they want to but the people of the state will decide who will get how many seats." The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year in the state. (ANI)

