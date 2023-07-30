Left Menu

People of MP are angry with BJP, they respect Kamal Nath: Cong leader Harish Rawat

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are angry with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but have respect for former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:27 IST
People of MP are angry with BJP, they respect Kamal Nath: Cong leader Harish Rawat
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are angry with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but have respect for former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath. "BJP will only be able to gather around 70 seats or less than that (in Madhya Pradesh). The way former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's govt was removed, the sympathy lies with Congress. The people of the state are angry with BJP. The people have respect for Kamal Nath...", Rawat said.

Meanwhile, former CM Kamal Nath criticised the BJP government and said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accountable for the grim law and order situation in the state. The former MP Chief Minister took a direct hit at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-BJP-led government in the state and stated that Madhya Pradesh ranked high on crimes against women.

Speaking to the media in the Mahila Congress programme in Indore, the Congress leader said "The law and order situation in the state is very bad. Madhya Pradesh is popular for atrocities against women, it is number one in exploitation against women and the credit goes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Let BJP claim whatever they want to but the people of the state will decide who will get how many seats." The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023