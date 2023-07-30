"Honour for me": Eknath Shinde on cancer hospital named after his mentor Anand Dighe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the name of the new cancer hospital at Thane is an honour for him. The hospital has been named Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital after Shinde's mentor and Shiv Sena icon of Thane, Anand Dighe. "It's an honour for me because this hospital's name is Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital. Anand Dighe was known for his work towards people. We are also working for people...This hospital will give a new life to a cancer patient." Shinde said addressing a gathering after attending a foundation stone laying ceremony at the hospital.

A cancer hospital will be set up in the town centre premises of Thane Municipal Corporation in Rustamji Home Complex in Balkum. The hospital will be constructed by the Thane Municipality through Bhokhand Jito Educational and Medical Trust and Tata Memorial Hospital. For the construction of this hospital, a built-up area of 24,000 square meters and an adjoining large plot of 12,000 square meters have been given to Jito Educational and Medical Trust and Tata Memorial Hospital.

Speaking about his personal life, he shared, "My mother and Devendra Fadnavis' father also died of cancer." Shinde said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had started covid centre in Thane consisting of 1200 beds and they got the idea to build a cancer hospital at this place.

"We started covid centre here of 1200 beds. We got the idea to build a cancer hospital here. Jito Foundation, Thane Municipal Corporation and TATA Memorial started working towards this. The government provided all facilities for this," he said. "We are working as a worker of Shivsena. We always gave and never take in anything in return," the Chief Minister said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony at the hospital. (ANI)

