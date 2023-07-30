NSDC shows way to grab jobs in global market on NEP's 3rd anniversary

Skill India Mission's strategic implementation and knowledge partner National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) provided an opportunity for the youth to skill them digitally and fetch jobs in the global market during a two-day exhibition in the national capital. The two-day exhibition, which culminated on Sunday, July 30, was held in accordance with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The exhibition was part of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. During the exhibition, NSDC through its wholly-owned subsidiary, NSDC International (NSDCI), showcased various initiatives taken to meet global job market demands.

Thousands of students and skilled workers thronged the NSDC stalls in excitement and even participated in some quizzes. The exchange of knowledge and ideas during the event sparked a new wave of enthusiasm for education and innovation. Prioritising academic excellence, NSDC, under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, aims to establish global recognition and leadership in service, education, employment, and entrepreneurship for technical education in India.

During the exhibition, the NSDC highlighted the ways it is engaging in global partnerships such as the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) and workforce mobility collaborations with government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) benchmarks of skill qualifications in various countries. Notably, NSDC is working towards setting up India International Skill Centre (IISC) to provide skill training and certification benchmarked to international standards. As part of the IISC program, both domain skill training on international standards and Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) are being imparted to candidates.

The learner-centred approach adopted by NSDC emphasises innovative and socially relevant educational provisions of high quality, promoting equity in education, sustainable social transformation, and composite national development. At the exhibition, NSDC showcased how Skill India Digital enables youth to find courses, schemes, apprenticeships and job opportunities based on preferences and aspirations.

Skill India Digital provides an opportunity for every Indian to access quality skill development and learning resources, relevant job opportunities and entrepreneurial support. It helps in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity by building a skilled, confident and empowered workforce that is future-ready for employment opportunities as well entrepreneurial endeavours. (ANI)

