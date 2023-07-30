Left Menu

Punjab: Several persons injured as multiple cars collide with one another on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway 

Several people were injured as multiple cars collided with one another on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway on Sunday, according to the police. 

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 23:26 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several people were injured as multiple cars collided with one another on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway on Sunday, according to the police. A car was coming from the Bathinda side and hit four other cars heading to the Bathinda side, the police said.

The injured were admitted to the hospital. "A car was coming from the Bathinda side and it hit four other cars going towards the Bathinda side. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," said Ravindra Singh, Station House Officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

