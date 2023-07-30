Security, convenience, prosperity enriched businesses in Gorakhpur: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the government is determined to provide security, convenience, and facilities to the traders. He mentioned that the government's commitment has led to prosperous businesses across the state, including Gorakhpur over the past six years. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was interacting with the owners of business organizations/traders at the Circuit House, Gorakhpur.

After getting acquainted with everyone and gaining a deep understanding of their issues and suggestions, the Chief Minister stated that the government is developing Gorakhpur as a model safe city. He further said that the active participation of traders in the Safe City project is commendable since a secure environment is the foundation of prosperous business. He assured that the government will soon promote all municipal corporations as Safe Cities.

As Gorakhpur is progressing with residential, commercial, and industrial attractions, the Chief Minister assured that he is also addressing the issues of overcrowding in traditional places like medicine and grocery markets. He announced that Kalesar and Jagdishpur will be developed as new commercial centers, and large warehouses will be constructed in these areas for the benefit of traders doing business there.

"Gorakhpur has now become a preferred destination for investments today, while earlier people used to hesitate to invest here. Along with road connectivity, Gorakhpur also boasts excellent air connectivity. With a robust law and order system, the development process has accelerated, propelling businesses at a rapid pace", he said. Besides emphasizing on increasing the publicity of welfare schemes for the benefit of the traders, the CM directed the administration and police officers to maintain regular communication with traders and ensure prompt resolution of their issues.

During the interaction with the Chief Minister, traders mentioned that the image of Gorakhpur has massively improved under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Former Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal also emphasized on the transformation that Gorakhpur has witnessed in the past six years. Nitin Jaiswal, the president of the Gorakhpur Industry and Trade Association, talked about the need for a bulldozer plant in Gorakhpur, considering the safe environment and the popularity of UP's bulldozer brand. He praised CM Yogi for the rapid growth in business due to road connectivity.

Rajesh Nabhani, the president of the Chamber of Textile, mentioned that the shops on Geeta Press Road used to get flooded earlier, causing huge losses to traders during rainfall. He said that the Chief Minister's solution to the drainage issue has brought significant relief to the traders. RN Singh, the president of the Chamber of Industry, acknowledged the Chief Minister's efforts in industrial development and also requested relief in electricity rates and the establishment of a flatted factory in Gorakhanath Industrial Area. In response, the CM provided positive reassurances regarding these demands.

In the meeting, several dignitaries were present, including MP Ravi Kishan, Mayor Manglesh Shrivastav, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh and Vipin Singh, Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh, BJP city president Rajesh Gupta, former Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal, Pushpadant Jain, and other senior leaders of traders' associations. (ANI)

