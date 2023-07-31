Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 31

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 07:30 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BHP expects Indian steelmaking boom to drive its coal business - UK's nuclear power ambitions for 2050 lack clear plan, say MPs

- UK government cuts cost of polluting in latest anti-green move - UK needs to step up engagement with Africa on security, says foreign secretary

Overview - BHP Group's chief commercial officer Vandita Pant has said the rapid expansion of India's steel industry is expected to boost the miner's coal business significantly.

- The British government's goal to more than triple its nuclear power generation capacity by 2050 lacks of a strategic plan to achieve it, according to a report by lawmakers on the House of Commons science, innovation and technology committee. - The UK government has made it cheaper to pollute in Britain compared with the European Union, by watering down reforms to the carbon market, including offering more allowances than expected to polluting industries.

- British foreign minister James Cleverly has said that the country needs to increase its engagement with African nations on "genuinely sustainable security measures", acknowledging that some countries have turned to the Wagner group to meet an "unfulfilled need". (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

