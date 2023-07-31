Left Menu

Odisha: Man accused of raping girl lynched by victim's family

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 31-07-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 09:14 IST
A 35-year-old man, accused of raping a girl, was beaten to death allegedly by the victim's family in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said.

The incident happened in Raikia police station area, about 75 kilometres from Phulbani, the district headquarters.

It is alleged that an operator of a concrete mixture machine, who hailed from Chhattisgarh and engaged by a contractor here, raped the girl on Saturday afternoon when she was outside her home, police said.

Angered by the incident, her father and uncle beat up the accused with sticks, killing him on the spot, inspector-in-charge of Raikia police station Rama Kanta Patra said.

The two later surrendered at the police station and confessed to the crime, he claimed.

The girl was hospitalised while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

