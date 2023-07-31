RPF constable shoots dead 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai Express train

Four persons onboard a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai were shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Maharashtra on Monday morning, officials said. According to Western Railways, the constable identified as CT Chetan, opened fire and shot at four passengers, including an RPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra.

As per information from Western Railways, the accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. RPF officials said that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956).

According to a statement by the RPF, "It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty, had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site." "The constable has been caught by police and DCP North Government Railway Police has been informed. A detailed report to follow," the RPF statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)