"Violates federalism..." Owaisi opposes introduction of Delhi ordinance bill in Parliament

As the Bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is likely to be tabled in Parliament this week, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday moved a notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary opposing the introduction of bill, saying that "it violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution". 

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 10:04 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In his notice, the Lok Sabha MP said, "I give notice of my intention to oppose the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure on the following grounds, as it violated Article 123 and the Bill also violates the principle of federalism which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution."

Earlier on Friday, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha that the bill is in the government's business for next week. Rajya Sabha was informed of the government business for this week by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, replaces the Ordinance, which was promulgated in May this year.

The government is now pushing for its legislative business in the ongoing Monsoon session, which has been disrupted, owing to a "logjam" over the Manipur issue, since it began. A copy of the contentious Bill has been circulated to all MPs, sources said on Monday.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded 'services' from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the  Ordinance.

Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will oppose the Bill in Parliament, while the government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed. (ANI)

