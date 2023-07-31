AAP’s Raghav Chadha serves notice in Parliament to discuss Manipur situation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday gave suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order situation in Manipur. In his notice, Chadha wrote, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the violence in Manipur which has resulted in loss of precious lives in Manipur due to failure and incompetence of Central and state governments."

A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state on Sunday returned after a two-day visit to the state.. The Opposition leaders have criticised the Central and state governments on their "failure" to stop the violence and restore peace in the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, who was part of the delegation has urged the two ethnic communities to cooperate in restoring peace and harmony in the state saying that there is "no alternative to peace anywhere". "We want peace to be restored in Manipur. Peace with justice. Our only demand is that both communities should live in harmony. The situation in Manipur is dangerous. Be it Madhya Pradesh or Manipur, there is no alternative to peace anywhere," Jha said while talking to mediapersons.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the union ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit the state. "We are disheartened by what happened to the people there. In the meeting with the Governor, we suggested that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, an all-India all-party delegation come here. This is what we have been suggesting since the first day. But the PM is missing. His ministers are giving statements while sitting in Delhi. They should visit Manipur to see the ground reality there..." Gogoi said.

Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that the people of the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur are facing a "sense of insecurity" and have a "lack of confidence" in the state government. "There is a sense of insecurity and lack of confidence in the two communities. They expressed their lack of confidence in the State Government. "Incidents happened since 3rd May but the State Government took no steps to control it," Lalan Singh said while talking to ANI. He further said that Governor Anusuiya Uikey whom the delegation of Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance met at Raj Bhawan and said that she is doing everything in her power to restore normalcy."Governor said that she is doing everything in her power to restore normalcy. But we know that the Governor has limited powers and the power to run the state lies in the hands of the State Government," the JD(U) MP added. (ANI)

