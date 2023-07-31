Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 10:36 IST
European Commission president: ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security.

She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

