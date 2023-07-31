European Commission president: ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security.
She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.
