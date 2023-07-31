Left Menu

Indian Army dedicates Amrit Sarovar in Arunachal Pradesh's Tenga Valley

The Amrit Sarovar project, aligned with the guidelines of the Government of India, focuses on rainwater harvesting and community empowerment.

Inaugration of Amrit Sarovar in Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Administration, West Kameng District, inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar at Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of the government's Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative. The Amrit Sarovar project, aligned with the guidelines of the Government of India, focuses on rainwater harvesting and community empowerment.

With the objective of conserving rainwater, the project will play a role in ensuring water security for the region. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps local formation based at Rupa, and the District Commissioner (DC) of West Kameng district.

They unveiled the multi-purpose facility, which stands as a symbol of seamless civil-military fusion dedicated to the overall development of the area. Constructed with the support of the local administration, the Amrit Sarovar showcases the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the District Administration. (ANI)

