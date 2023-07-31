"BJP and its allies should also visit Manipur...": Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

A day after the 21-member multi-party delegation from the I.N.D.I.A alliance returned from the two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies should also tour the northeastern state. "...The situation in Manipur is very serious...BJP and the parties of the ruling alliance should also visit Manipur, they should also go there. Everyone needs to analyse the situation in Manipur," the Congress leader said.

Opposition MPs, who were part of the delegation to Manipur, briefed floor leaders including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present. The 21-member delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance that visited Manipur had MPs from both Houses.

The MPs met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal on Monday and handed over a memorandum to her. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who was also the part of visiting delegation, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit the northeastern state.

Since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, opposition MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been seeking a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. The government has said it is ready to hold a discussion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)