UK to grant hundreds of new North Sea oil and gas licences

Britain will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea as part of efforts to become more energy independent, the government said on Monday.
Two new carbon capture usage and storage clusters would be set up in North East Scotland and the Humber regions, it added.
