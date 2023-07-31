Mumbai Train incident: RPF Constable who opened fire, arrested

Four Railway passengers including a Railway Protection Force ASI were shot dead by an RPF jawan who opened fire in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, officials said on Monday. The RPF jawan has been arrested.

CPRO Western Railway told ANI that an RPF constable identified as Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers with his official weapon on the train en route to Mumbai. "An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it." said CPRO Western Railway.

Speaking to the media about the train firing incident, Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Kumar stated that the information about the incident was received at 6:00 AM in the morning. He further said that shortly after the information was reported, a railway officer reached the spot of the incident and families of the deceased were contacted. "At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire. Four people have been shot dead. Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given," said Kumar.

As per Western Railways, ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh will be paid to ASI Tika Ram. "Ex Gratia: 25 lakh, that includes Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi: 15 lakh, Funeral expense: 20000, DCRG: 15 lakh (approx), GIS: 65000 (approx) to be paid to ASI Tika Ram as ex-gratia," said Western Railways.

Talking about the incident, Chief PRO Western Railway Sumit Thakur said, "In an unfortunate incident in Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express police constable shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The reason for this is not established yet. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three other civilians died. Constable was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar. Further investigation is on." Four persons onboard a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai were shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Maharashtra on Monday morning, officials said.

According to Western Railways, the constable identified as CT Chetan, opened fire and shot at four passengers, including an RPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra. As per information from Western Railways, the accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. RPF officials said that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956).

According to a statement by the RPF, "It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty, had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site." "The constable has been caught by police and DCP North Government Railway Police has been informed. A detailed report to follow," the RPF statement added. (ANI)

