Left Menu

Concord Biotech IPO to open on Aug 4; sets price band at Rs 705-741/ share

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:09 IST
Concord Biotech IPO to open on Aug 4; sets price band at Rs 705-741/ share
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rare Enterprises-backed Concord Biotech on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 705-741 a share for its Rs 1,550 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will be open for public subscription during August 4-8, the Ahmedabad-based company announced.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, which is backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital.

The offer includes a reservation for subscriptions by eligible employees.

The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 1,475.26 crore and Rs 1,550.59 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band, respectively.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.

Concord is among the leading manufacturers of fermentation-based biopharmaceutical APIs, focused on niche segments, such as immunosuppressant, oncology, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial. It has three manufacturing facilities at Valthera, Dholka, and Limbasi, in Gujarat.

The company has 23 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products. It is backed by Quadria Capital Fund and Rare Enterprises, which was set up by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, along with his wife Rekha.

Concord Biotech's revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 853.17 crore in financial year 2023 from Rs 713 crore in the previous year.

Additionally, its profit after tax surged 37 per cent to Rs 240 crore in financial year 2023 compared to Rs 175 crore a year ago.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023