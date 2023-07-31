Tripura CM inaugurates 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in Agartala for boosting tourism

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in front of the historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. Taking to Twitter Saha shared photographs of the event and said that the government is taking initiatives to make the state's tourism more attractive.

"Our government is taking various initiatives to make the State's tourism sector more attractive. As part of such initiatives, inaugurated "Weekend Tourist Hub" in front of Ujjayanta Palace, one of the most important tourist locations in Agartala, this evening," read the tweet. "I believe, this initiative will turn into a special attraction to the tourists and generate income scopes," read the tweet further.

Some of the states already have weekend tourist hubs but it is new to Tripura and I hope that this first-ever weekend tourist hub will be a success in the upcoming days, said Saha after inaugurating a new tourism facility in the state. Further emphasising on maintaining tight security, the Chief Minister instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance to avert any potential problems and ensure a safe environment for tourists.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder were also present at the event. Ujjayanta Palace opens every day with light and sound shows. (ANI)

