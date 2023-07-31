Left Menu

Tripura CM inaugurates 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in Agartala for boosting tourism

Taking to Twitter Saha shared photographs of the event and said that the government is taking initiatives to make the state's tourism more attractive. 

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:38 IST
Tripura CM inaugurates 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in Agartala for boosting tourism
Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in Agartala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in front of the historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. Taking to Twitter Saha shared photographs of the event and said that the government is taking initiatives to make the state's tourism more attractive.

"Our government is taking various initiatives to make the State's tourism sector more attractive. As part of such initiatives, inaugurated "Weekend Tourist Hub" in front of Ujjayanta Palace, one of the most important tourist locations in Agartala, this evening," read the tweet. "I believe, this initiative will turn into a special attraction to the tourists and generate income scopes," read the tweet further.

Some of the states already have weekend tourist hubs but it is new to Tripura and I hope that this first-ever weekend tourist hub will be a success in the upcoming days, said Saha after inaugurating a new tourism facility in the state. Further emphasising on maintaining tight security, the Chief Minister instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance to avert any potential problems and ensure a safe environment for tourists.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder were also present at the event. Ujjayanta Palace opens every day with light and sound shows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023