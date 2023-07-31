Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 flat at open; Pearson shines

UK's FTSE 100 opened largely flat on Monday, but was set to post strong monthly gains as cooling domestic inflation swelled risk appetite earlier this month, while Pearson jumped after the global education group reiterated its outlook. By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat. Marshalls slumped 9.4% after the company posted its half-year outlook.

By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat. Pearson added 3.6% after the global education group beat market expectations with 44% growth in profit in its first half and said it was on course to hit annual and mid-term targets.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is set to post a monthly gain of over 2% in July as risk sentiment flourished after data earlier this month showed domestic inflation eased more than expected. Industrial metal miners added 0.3% as prices of most base metals advanced.

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 0.1% in early trade. Marshalls slumped 9.4% after the company posted its half-year outlook.

 

 

