Opposition MPs brief INDIA floor leaders in Parliament on Manipur situation

Members of Parliament. who were part of the multi-party Opposition INDIA alliance that went to assess the situation in violence-hit Manipur, on Monday briefed floor leaders of the grouping, including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The briefing was held at the Parliament House building. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present.

A 21-member delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon after a two-day visit. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation that visited Manipur described the situation in Manipur as "very serious."

"Our demand is only that there be a discussion on the no-confidence motion...The situation in Manipur is very serious... BJP and its alliances should also go and see the situation for themselves," Chowdhury said. Apart from Chowdhury the 21 member delegation included, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.

On Sunday, the delegation had met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal and handed over a memorandum to her. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who was also the part of visiting delegation, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit the northeastern state.

Significantly, since the beginning of the monsoon session of the parliament on July 20, opposition MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been seeking an elaborate discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Modi over the Manipur issue. The government, on the other hand, says that it is ready to hold a discussion over the same. The northeastern state has been witnessing an ethnic conflict since May 3. (ANI)

