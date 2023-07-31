IED found on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway diffused, traffic restored 

An Improvised explosive device (IED) was disffused which was discovered in a suspicious bag on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway on Monday. The traffic that was halted was restored after the explosive device was safely diffused without causing any damage, Army said.

On Monday morning, the traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway was suspended after receiving the first word information about the suspicious bag and Police teams rushed to the spot. The bomb disposal squad was also called on the site. Indian Army statement read, "A team of police, 29RR and CRPF rushed to the spot after a suspicious bag was found on Srinagar National Highway in Baramullah following which the Bomb Disposal Squad has been called up to ascertain the object. On checking, it was found to be an IED which was diffused without causing any damage and traffic was restored." (ANI)

