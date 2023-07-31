Kremlin says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia

The Kremlin said on Monday it needed to find out the purpose of upcoming talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia about the war in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to the planned talks. The paper said Kyiv and Western countries hoped that the talks, which would exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the WSJ report, said Russia needed to understand what the aims of the planned talks were and what would be discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)